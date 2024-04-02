Martin Currie Global Portfolio (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MNP opened at GBX 391 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,459.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 343.76. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 294.64 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 398.65 ($5.00).
