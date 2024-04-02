Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Up 13.3% in March

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 29th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Jayud Global Logistics stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Jayud Global Logistics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

