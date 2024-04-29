Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.58 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Horizen has a total market cap of $128.15 million and $5.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.58 or 0.00013643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00036041 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,936,769 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

