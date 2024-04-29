Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Herbalife by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Herbalife by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Herbalife by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Herbalife by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.73. 487,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLF. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Herbalife

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.