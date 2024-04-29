Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $5.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.94. The stock had a trading volume of 114,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,527. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.35.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.70.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
