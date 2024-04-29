Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,439. Ponce Financial Group has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.22 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.
