61,461 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIO by 91.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NIO by 6.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of NIO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,273,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,179,410. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Read Our Latest Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.