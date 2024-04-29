Fiduciary Group LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.