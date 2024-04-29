Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $572,000 Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

PSK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

