Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.53. The stock had a trading volume of 326,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

