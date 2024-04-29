Avaii Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 580,859 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

