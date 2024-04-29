iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,812,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,658,000 after buying an additional 814,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,210,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 585,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433,027. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

