Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Niu Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

NIU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 314,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,222. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 456,485 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 897,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

Further Reading

