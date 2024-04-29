Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NIU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 314,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,222. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.60.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.
