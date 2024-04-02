Helios Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Helios Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $67.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

