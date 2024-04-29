Choreo LLC Sells 81,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,713 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. 25 LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.35. 933,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,288. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.