Choreo LLC Has $27.33 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,118 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $27,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 320,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.34. 52,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

