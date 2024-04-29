Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 31,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,322 call options.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. 64,008,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,239,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
