Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 31,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,322 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. 64,008,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,239,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period.

