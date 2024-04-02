Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,815. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.