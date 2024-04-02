OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 140,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,262. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

