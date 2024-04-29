UBS Group Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $541.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $618.00 to $541.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.50.

SAIA traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.42. 665,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 1-year low of $266.91 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $155,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.7% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

