Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $24.16 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 417,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

