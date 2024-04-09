Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 410,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,719,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

EB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $592.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $87.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

