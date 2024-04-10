Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.66. 308,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.39. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

