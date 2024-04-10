Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,755,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. 945,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,699. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

