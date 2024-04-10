Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

