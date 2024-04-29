Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 774.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 622,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

