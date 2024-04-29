Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $173.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.42 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.