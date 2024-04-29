McAdam LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $217.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.10. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

