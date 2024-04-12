Contrasting Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) and JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and JCR Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 15.36% 51.22% 9.94% JCR Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and JCR Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company $34.12 billion 21.15 $5.24 billion $5.80 130.96 JCR Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than JCR Pharmaceuticals.

82.5% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eli Lilly and Company and JCR Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 16 0 2.84 JCR Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus target price of $728.05, indicating a potential downside of 4.15%. Given Eli Lilly and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eli Lilly and Company is more favorable than JCR Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats JCR Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity. It also provides oncology products, including Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. In addition, the company offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, severe alopecia areata, and COVID-19; Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis; Omvoh for ulcerative colitis; Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Ebglyss for severe atopic dermatitis; and Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache. Further, it provides Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc.; Biologics, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V. Infusion used for the treatment of Fabry disease; and TEMCELL HS Inj used to treat acute graft-versus-host disease. The company develops Epoetin Alfa BS and Darbepoetin Alfa BS Injections for the treatment of renal anemia. In addition, it sells, imports, and exports medical devices and laboratory instruments; and purchases and sells medical and research equipment. The company has a collaboration agreement with Angelini Pharma for the development of novel biologic therapies; and a. joint research agreement with Modalis Therapeutics Corporation to evaluate the drug delivery technology of the gene therapy to the central nervous system (CNS) assuming CNS diseases as a target. JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Ashiya, Japan.

