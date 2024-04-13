GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GNT opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

