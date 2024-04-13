GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GNT opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $5.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.