Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 7,650 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

