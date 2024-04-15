Tnf LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.08. 1,861,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.85. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

