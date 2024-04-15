LifePlan Financial LLC Invests $442,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $100.02. 9,474,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

