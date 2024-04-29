Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Decreases By 19.0%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 187,900 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BFRG traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.03. 68,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,013. Bullfrog AI has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.
Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
