Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Drops By 24.2%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Beneficient Price Performance
NASDAQ:BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 77,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,180. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Beneficient Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beneficient
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.