Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Drops By 24.2%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Price Performance

NASDAQ:BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 77,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,180. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

