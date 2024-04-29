Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Increases By 24.8%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CBL International Stock Down 1.9 %

BANL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,809. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

