Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Increases By 24.8%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
CBL International Stock Down 1.9 %
BANL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,809. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.
CBL International Company Profile
