Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. 180,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $242,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,692 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

