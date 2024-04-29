Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

BCLI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,317. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.27. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

