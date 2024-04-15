Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $124.64 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Request has a market capitalization of $124.64 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,251.02 or 1.00176927 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13013673 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $4,448,408.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.