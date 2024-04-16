3,404 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

IYY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $123.46. 13,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,063. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.03.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.