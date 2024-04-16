iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. 4,103,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

