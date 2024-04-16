7,824 Shares in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.40% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMIL stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

