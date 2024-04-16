BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $29,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $265.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.63 and a 200 day moving average of $281.52. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

