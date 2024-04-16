ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $382,537.82 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $382,537.82 and $1.10 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,883.43 or 0.99533722 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000387 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.