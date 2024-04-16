Kaspa (KAS) Trading 18.7% Lower This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $68.05 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,354,904,639 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,349,906,701.94274. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11664358 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $78,728,430.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.