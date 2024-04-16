AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,185. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.