Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Performance
AIRG stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $55.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.85.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Airgain by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
