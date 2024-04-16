Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

