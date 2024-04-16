Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,380

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.22) to GBX 1,380 ($17.18) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.13) to GBX 1,030 ($12.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 956 ($11.90).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,152 ($14.34) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,258 ($15.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 934.25.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 10,525 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 943 ($11.74) per share, for a total transaction of £99,250.75 ($123,553.78). In other news, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.37), for a total value of £121,635.15 ($151,419.33). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 943 ($11.74) per share, with a total value of £99,250.75 ($123,553.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,785 shares of company stock worth $10,238,167. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

