Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Citizens Financial Group last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CFG stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

